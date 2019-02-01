Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Autoliv by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. Autoliv Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.26 and a 52-week high of $115.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 36.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/autoliv-inc-alv-holdings-trimmed-by-assenagon-asset-management-s-a.html.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.