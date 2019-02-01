Autohome (ATHM) and Inovalon (INOV) Head to Head Review

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 38.08% 29.35% 20.56% Inovalon -2.12% 4.12% 1.90%

This table compares Autohome and Inovalon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $954.49 million 8.96 $307.64 million $2.63 27.52 Inovalon $449.36 million 4.85 $34.81 million $0.23 62.13

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalon. Autohome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovalon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Autohome and Inovalon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 1 0 4 0 2.60 Inovalon 0 2 0 0 2.00

Autohome currently has a consensus price target of $85.09, indicating a potential upside of 17.55%. Inovalon has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.03%. Given Autohome’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than Inovalon.

Risk & Volatility

Autohome has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovalon has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Inovalon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Autohome beats Inovalon on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums. It also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites and mobile applications; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, Autohome Inc. operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical support and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Yun Chen Capital Cayman.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 932,000 physicians; 455,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 240 million individuals and 37 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

