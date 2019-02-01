Aurubis (NDA) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NDA has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.27 ($77.06).

Aurubis stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €47.93 ($55.73). The stock had a trading volume of 63,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a 12-month high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

