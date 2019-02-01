AT&T Inc. (T) Stake Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $47,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in AT&T by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,905 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 914,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 213,826 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 101,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.89%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

