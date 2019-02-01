AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Position Lessened by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $521,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AtriCure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AtriCure from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

