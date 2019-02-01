Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stake in Target Co. (TGT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Target by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Cowen raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

