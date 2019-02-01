Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 9,509 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 264.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after buying an additional 44,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 401,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 29,315 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $30.61.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.0122 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

