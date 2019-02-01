Athersys (ATHX) Shares Down 7.1%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 770,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 771,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATHX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on Athersys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $228.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 58.74% and a negative net margin of 108.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 493,062 shares in the company, valued at $852,997.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Athersys during the third quarter worth $59,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Athersys by 22.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 245,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,024 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Athersys by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46,565 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Athersys by 21.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

