Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Insider Sells $37,800.00 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 2nd, Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.
- On Monday, December 3rd, Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $61,710.00.
ATRA traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 516,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,014. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.47.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.