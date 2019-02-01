Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Insider Sells $37,800.00 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Monday, December 3rd, Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $61,710.00.

ATRA traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 516,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,014. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.47.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.16). On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

