Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 278,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 26.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 906,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 188,150 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 245,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $120.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $9,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,148,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,081,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 136,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $16,161,156.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,866,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,947,172,290.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,716,383 shares of company stock worth $126,899,574 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.24.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

