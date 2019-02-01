Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.46 Million Position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,251,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,773 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 788.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 53,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 73.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 230,703 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other news, Director Peter John Martin Harding purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,592.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric Bowen sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $255,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $597.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.60 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 34.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces biomass-based diesel and biofuel and develops renewable chemicals. The company utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution, and logistics network to convert natural fats, oils, greases, and sugars into lower carbon intensity products. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments.

