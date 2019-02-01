Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 49,722 Engility Holdings Inc (EGL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Engility as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Engility by 3.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Engility by 45.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Engility during the second quarter valued at $655,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Engility by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Engility by 9.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Engility alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on EGL shares. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on shares of Engility and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Engility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE EGL opened at $29.10 on Friday. Engility Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Engility Holdings Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/assenagon-asset-management-s-a-purchases-shares-of-49722-engility-holdings-inc-egl.html.

About Engility

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Engility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.