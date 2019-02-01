Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 6,208 Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,682,000 after acquiring an additional 336,985 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,932,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,356,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,686,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,027,000 after acquiring an additional 109,978 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,931.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 91,137 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $291.92 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $191.70 and a 1-year high of $322.49. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.84.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

