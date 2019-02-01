ASOS (ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASC. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,195.74 ($67.89).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 3,300 ($43.12) on Friday. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 58.29 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,770 ($101.53).

In related news, insider Adam Crozier bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,671 ($34.90) per share, with a total value of £100,162.50 ($130,880.05).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

