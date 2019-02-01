ASML (ASML) PT Set at €192.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €197.55 ($229.70).

