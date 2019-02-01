Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of PUMP opened at $16.46 on Friday. Asante Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $431,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

