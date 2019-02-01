Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Announces Earnings Results

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.04%.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 84,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,719. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $63.54 and a 52-week high of $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.20 per share, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 176,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/arthur-j-gallagher-co-ajg-announces-earnings-results.html.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.