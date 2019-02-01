Arrow Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $31.85 on Friday. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $458.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. Its deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

