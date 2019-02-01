Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,095 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 28.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 577,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,609,000 after acquiring an additional 128,466 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 225.4% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 115,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 80,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,153,000 after acquiring an additional 70,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,153,000 after acquiring an additional 70,647 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 13,016 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $976,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 700 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $52,059.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Citigroup raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $83.71. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

