Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 64.2% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.7% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 291,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $13,110,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $616,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/armstrong-henry-h-associates-inc-grows-position-in-emerson-electric-co-emr.html.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.