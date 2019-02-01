Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,143 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1,195.7% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 161.3% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W W Grainger to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Macquarie upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $281.21 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.01.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $295.39 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $247.17 and a 52-week high of $372.06. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

