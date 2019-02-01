Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,660 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Celgene were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 13.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,757,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,410,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,981 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 15.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,461,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 26.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,257 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 50.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,228,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 9.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,133,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,385,000 after purchasing an additional 598,631 shares in the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $88.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $102.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

