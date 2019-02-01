Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $18,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACRE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 50.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 258,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 23.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 68.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Alan Henderson sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $193,784.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NYSE ACRE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.35. 1,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,778. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

