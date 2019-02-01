Ardevora Asset Management LLP Takes $36.35 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 336,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,349,000. Dollar General makes up about 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Dollar General as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Dollar General by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,349,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $10,838,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total transaction of $3,627,081.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,060.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG opened at $115.43 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $85.54 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Dollar General had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar General from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/ardevora-asset-management-llp-takes-36-35-million-position-in-dollar-general-corp-dg.html.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.