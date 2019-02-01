Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.09% of Waste Management worth $35,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,935,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,634,000 after buying an additional 3,159,827 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,564,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,737,000 after buying an additional 1,102,457 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $53,937,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 822.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after buying an additional 380,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,026,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,953,000 after buying an additional 322,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $765,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,824.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $33,955.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,985.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,338. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.39 and a 1 year high of $96.14.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/ardevora-asset-management-llp-reduces-stake-in-waste-management-inc-wm.html.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.