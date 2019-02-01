Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $34.73 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.25% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $34,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 517 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $29,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $139,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,833 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.90%.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

