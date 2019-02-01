Arcosa (ACA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACA. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a positive rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:ACA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.65. 319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,580. Arcosa has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.92.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

