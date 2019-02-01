ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,431 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 406,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 265,727 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,739,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 17.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,784,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 264,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 264,837 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABR opened at $11.96 on Friday. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.39.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 50.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.95%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.55 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

