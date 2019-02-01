Aragon (ANT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21,633.00

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Aragon has a total market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $21,633.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00010524 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bitfinex, GOPAX and AirSwap.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.01855340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00188480 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00200780 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029180 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,582,439 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex, HitBTC, AirSwap, Bitfinex, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

