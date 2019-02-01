AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,466,000 after buying an additional 1,232,929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,622,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after buying an additional 953,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,715,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,272,000 after buying an additional 886,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,619,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after buying an additional 537,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,886,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,162,000 after buying an additional 423,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

TWNK opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.47. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.64 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 27.74%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

