AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Container Store Group Inc (TCS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 115.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Container Store Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Container Store Group by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Container Store Group by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Container Store Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 85,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TCS opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.23. Container Store Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $344.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Container Store Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $224.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TCS shares. TheStreet raised Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Container Store Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd.

Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

