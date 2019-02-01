Aptiv PLC (APTV) Position Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,602,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Aptiv by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,248,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,640,000 after purchasing an additional 765,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,083,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,434,000 after acquiring an additional 638,972 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,986.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 665,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,855,000 after acquiring an additional 633,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 783.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 466,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,733,000 after acquiring an additional 413,831 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aptiv from $112.50 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Aptiv from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aptiv from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

In other Aptiv news, insider Kevin P. Clark bought 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.43 per share, with a total value of $762,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

