Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Applied Industrial has underperformed the industry. The company reported weaker-than-expected results in second-quarter fiscal 2019. Both earnings and sales lagged the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6% and 1.8%. For fiscal 2019, the company lowered sales growth projection from 16-18% to 12.5-15% on weak demand from technology-based markets in the Fluid Power segment. The segment's organic sales are assumed to decline 5-7% in the second half of fiscal 2019. Earnings projection has been lowered from $4.65-$4.85 to $4.45-$4.65 due to weak volumes and LIFO inventory charge recorded in the fiscal second quarter. In the past 7 days, earnings estimates on the stock decreased for both fiscal 2019 and 2020.”

AIT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Wellington Shields cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other news, Director Green Edith Kelly sold 7,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $464,465.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,363,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,950,000 after purchasing an additional 241,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,097,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 868,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,946,000 after purchasing an additional 181,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,966,000 after purchasing an additional 100,031 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

