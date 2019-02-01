Apple (AAPL) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. HSBC cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.37 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.66.

AAPL opened at $166.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.09% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 1,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

