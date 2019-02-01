Apple (AAPL) Given a $185.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $185.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $212.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a neutral rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.66.

Shares of AAPL opened at $166.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.09% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Apple by 33.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 428.7% during the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 29.1% during the second quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $3,860,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

