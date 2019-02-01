AON (AON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AON had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,903. AON has a 1-year low of $134.79 and a 1-year high of $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AON by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in AON by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

