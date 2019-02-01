Anthem (ANTM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $305.99 and last traded at $302.00, with a volume of 157065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $272.71.

The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $311.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.81.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $143,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,430.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,526 shares of company stock valued at $6,473,485. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 129.1% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,569,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,031,000 after buying an additional 884,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,811,000 after buying an additional 532,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,811,000 after buying an additional 532,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 65.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,481,000 after buying an additional 268,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $51,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem Company Profile (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

