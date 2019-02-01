Anthem (ANTM) PT Raised to $350.00 at Stephens

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by Stephens from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Anthem to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $346.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $391.00 target price (up from $372.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.50.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $302.82. 48,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Anthem has a 12 month low of $215.52 and a 12 month high of $305.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.27 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,310,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 7,826 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.71, for a total transaction of $2,267,270.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,526 shares of company stock worth $6,473,485 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

