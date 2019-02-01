Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP) Holdings Trimmed by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,207 shares during the period. Antero Midstream GP makes up 2.3% of Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC owned 0.54% of Antero Midstream GP worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antero Midstream GP by 93.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,096,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after buying an additional 529,500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream GP by 161.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 159,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 98,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Antero Midstream GP from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Antero Midstream GP from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Antero Midstream GP from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE:AMGP opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.54. Antero Midstream GP LP has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream GP had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 231.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream GP LP will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Antero Midstream GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Antero Midstream GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,933.33%.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

