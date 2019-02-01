Anixter International (AXE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Anixter International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Anixter International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of AXE opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. Anixter International has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Anixter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anixter International will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anixter International by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,193,000 after purchasing an additional 228,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anixter International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,923,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anixter International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,702,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anixter International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,257,000 after purchasing an additional 119,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anixter International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 552,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,839,000 after purchasing an additional 82,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

