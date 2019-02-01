Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 55,313 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,582 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 123,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 114,752 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Macquarie set a $92.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.29 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.06.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $76.44 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

WARNING: “Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/anheuser-busch-inbev-nv-bud-shares-sold-by-mai-capital-management.html.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.