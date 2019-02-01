Anglo Pacific Group (APF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $168.00

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.13), with a volume of 227462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.13).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APF. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, January 21st.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

