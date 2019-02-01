Analyzing Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) and Elbit Imaging (EMITF)

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) and Elbit Imaging (NASDAQ:EMITF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Spirit Realty Capital has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elbit Imaging has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and Elbit Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital 20.95% 4.27% 2.00% Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and Elbit Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital $668.96 million 5.09 $77.14 million $4.25 9.35 Elbit Imaging $225.79 million 0.05 -$97.50 million N/A N/A

Spirit Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Elbit Imaging.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.6% of Elbit Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of Elbit Imaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Spirit Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Elbit Imaging does not pay a dividend. Spirit Realty Capital pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spirit Realty Capital and Elbit Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital 2 3 2 0 2.00 Elbit Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus target price of $40.81, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Spirit Realty Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Spirit Realty Capital is more favorable than Elbit Imaging.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats Elbit Imaging on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties. As of September 30, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 1,523 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 28.7 million square feet, are leased to approximately 252 tenants across 49 states and 32 industries.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in medical industries and plots sale businesses in India, and Central and Eastern Europe. It is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems, including magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings; and products designated for certain cancer diseases. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

