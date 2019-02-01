Analyzing Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) & Aeon Global Health (AGHC)

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) and Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Laboratory Corp. of America and Aeon Global Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Corp. of America 1 7 9 0 2.47 Aeon Global Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus price target of $177.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.98%. Given Laboratory Corp. of America’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Laboratory Corp. of America is more favorable than Aeon Global Health.

Risk & Volatility

Laboratory Corp. of America has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeon Global Health has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Laboratory Corp. of America and Aeon Global Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Corp. of America 13.27% 17.13% 7.23% Aeon Global Health -43.06% -337.28% -61.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laboratory Corp. of America and Aeon Global Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Corp. of America $10.44 billion 1.36 $1.27 billion $9.60 14.69 Aeon Global Health $16.30 million 0.14 -$8.00 million ($1.15) -0.28

Laboratory Corp. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Aeon Global Health. Aeon Global Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laboratory Corp. of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Laboratory Corp. of America beats Aeon Global Health on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. The company also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, medical drug monitoring, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, it provides drug development solutions and laboratory testing services; and testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Boston University, Columbia University, Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests, as well as with Baptist Health. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile. The company primarily offers medical toxicology, DNA pharmacogenomics, cancer genetic testing, and molecular biology tests. It also provides Web-based services as software as a service for Web-based revenue cycle management applications; and telehealth products and services that enable healthcare organizations to coordinate care for patients, and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows, as well as compliance with regulatory requirements. In addition, AEON Global Health Corp. offers post contract customer support services. The company was formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp. and changed its name to Aeon Global Health Corp. in January 2018. Aeon Global Health Corp. is headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia.

