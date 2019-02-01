Analysts Set Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have commented on RUTH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,129.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 410,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 376,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,226,000 after acquiring an additional 205,686 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,271,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 96,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15,010.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 82,108 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.