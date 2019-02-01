Analysts Set Expectations for Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Seattle Genetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.40). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SGEN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -86.85 and a beta of 2.04. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $84.37.

In related news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,239,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

