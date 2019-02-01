Analysts Set CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Price Target at $66.38

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.38.
Several brokerages have commented on CONE. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CyrusOne to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st.
CONE traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 34,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $69.01.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,035,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,386,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,539 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,176,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,356 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 664.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,469,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,575,000 after acquiring an additional 274,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.
