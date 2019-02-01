Analysts Set CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Price Target at $66.38

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.38.

Several brokerages have commented on CONE. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CyrusOne to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

CONE traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 34,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,035,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,386,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,539 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,176,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,356 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 664.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,469,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,575,000 after acquiring an additional 274,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

