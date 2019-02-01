Analysts Set Croda International Plc (CRDA) Target Price at $4,857.14

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,857.14 ($63.47).

Several research analysts have commented on CRDA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, December 10th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Croda International from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

LON CRDA traded up GBX 121 ($1.58) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,942 ($64.58). The company had a trading volume of 343,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,652. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 3,461 ($45.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,668 ($61.00).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

