Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Bank (DBK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Bank (FRA: DBK) recently:

1/30/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.50 ($7.56) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/28/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.50 ($8.72) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/28/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.80 ($9.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.60 ($8.84) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.50 ($8.72) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/18/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.50 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/14/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/10/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.50 ($8.72) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/9/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/9/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.80 ($9.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/18/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €7.75 ($9.01) on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

