Analysts Offer Predictions for Luther Burbank Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $536.00 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

In related news, Director Victor Trione purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $293,764. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 271,028 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 480,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 128,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 128,048 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

